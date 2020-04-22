Chiranjeevi says he felt ‘dejected’ after watching this Kamal Haasan movie

Chiranjeevi is arguably one of the biggest and most decorated names in Telugu cinema and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. He is also someone who has rarely hesitated to praise his peers, which has won the love of the aam janta. During a recent interaction with a leading website, ‘Megastar’ said that he was deeply moved by Kamal Haasan’s performance in the 1986 release Swati Mutyam and added that it made him question his own abilities as an actor. The mass hero revealed that the the film made him feel ‘dejected’ as he felt he would not be able do justice to such a role.

Swati Mutyam, directed by ace filmmaker K Viswanath, featured Kamal in the role of an autistic man and hit the right notes with its gripping plot. The film had a stellar cast that included Radhikaa, Sarath Babu and Deepa. A commercial success, it was India’s official entry to the Oscars but did not bag the nomination. Swati Mutyam was remade in Hindi as Eeshwar with Anil Kapoor and ‘Lady Amitabh’ Vijayashanti in the lead.

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, he was last seen in the pan-India biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that opened on a good note at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office while receiving rave reviews from all corners. The cast included Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan, Sudeep, Jagapati Babu and Amitabh Bachchan.

Chiru will next be seen in Acharya, the 152th movie of his career. The flick, helmed by Koratla Siva, is touted to be a commercial drama with religious undertones. The biggie features Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The Gang Leader star will also be teaming up with young director Sujeeth for the Telugu remake of the Mollywood hit Lucifer that featured Mohanlal in the lead.

On the other hand, Kamal will next be seen in the Shankar-helmed Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 hit Indian/Hindustani.

Source: Cinejosh