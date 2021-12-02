Telugu stars offer aid to flood victims in AP

Chiranjeevi to Jr NTR: Telugu stars offer aid to those affected by Andhra Pradesh floods

The recent floods in Andhra Pradesh hit places like Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 02 2021, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 13:40 ist
Telugu actors came forward to help Andhra Pradesh after the flood. Credit: PTI Photo/Twitter

In the wake of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, Tollywood celebrities have come forward to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the flood victims.

Tollywood stars Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Chiranjeevi have donated Rs 25 lakh each.

The recent floods in Andhra Pradesh hit places like Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor. There were hundreds of people affected due to the floods. Some of them remain homeless to date, while farmers sustained heavy losses, losing their irrigated lands and crops for the season.

Many Telugu actors came forward to help Andhra Pradesh as they contributed Rs 25 lakh each towards AP Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid with the rehabilitation efforts in the flood-hit areas.

Mahesh Babu said, "In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis."

Ram Charan's tweet reads, "Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people in AP due to devastating floods. Making a modest contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help with the relief works."

Jr NTR, who also donated a significant amount, wrote, "Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing Rs 25 lakh as a small step to aid in their recovery."

Allu Arjun wrote, "My heart goes out to the people of #AndhraPradesh who have been affected by the recent floods. I am making a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards @AndhraPradeshCM Relief Fund to aid with the rehabilitation efforts."

