'Chiru 152': Mahesh Babu to be a part of the Chiranjeevi starrer?

Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the biggest most popular names in Telugu cinema. The actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his strong screen presence and suave reel image. Now, 'Prince' is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to various reports, the Maharshi hero is likely to be a part of the Ram Charan-backed Chiru 152 that marks Chiranjeevi's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. 'Super Star' has reportedly agreed to allot 30 days to the biggie and an official announcement is likely to be made in the coming days.

Chiru 152 is touted to be a commercial entertainer with religious undertones. Going by Koratala Siva's previous films, the movie might feature a strong social message. Ram Charan was originally supposed to be a part of the flick but reportedly opted out and decided to cast Mahesh Babu instead.

Chiranjeevi's previous release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was released on October 2, 2019, opened well in the Telugu states but failed to connect with a pan-India audience. The grapevine suggests that despite this, Chiranjeevi wants Chiru 152 to get a wide release.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he was last seen in the Sankranti hit Sarileru Neekevvaru that marked his first collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi of F2 fame. The film had a strong cast that included Rashmika Mandanna, 'Lady Amitabh' Vijayashanti and versatile actor Prakash Raj.

Mahesh Babu is likely to collaborate with commercial filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for a gangster drama in the near future. One is likely to get clarity on this in the days to come.