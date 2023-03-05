'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' trailer clubs heist with plane hijack

The trailer of the Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal-starrer streaming film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was unveiled recently and it promises to take the viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions: love, sacrifice and betrayal.

The film is a heist-hijack thriller and it offers a plethora of action packed sequences with romance woven through them.

The trailer shows the lead characters' journey from being a romantic couple to planning a mid-air heist. As Yami's character of an air hostess and Sunny's character of a sharply dressed businessman aboard the flight to transfer diamonds, they encounter terrorists who hijack the plane, endangering the entire plan of heist.

Commenting on the occasion, Yami Gautam said: "We saw the audience experiencing the same feeling that we felt while watching the trailer for the first time. The trailer sparked a lot of excitement and we hope the momentum continues when they see the film. It is my third outing with Maddock and it's been a delight working with them and Netflix to deliver this film with such a unique story, and I can't wait for the audience to see what a fantastic job the entire team has done."

Adding to that, her co-actor, Sunny Kaushal shared: "'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is an extremely special film for me, it is my first collaboration with Netflix and the film is a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thrillers to ever be released. I have always witnessed Netflix encouraging new talent and unique stories which made this journey all the more better. Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board."

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will be available to stream from March 24, on Netflix