'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' trailer clubs heist with plane hijack

The trailer of the Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal-starrer streaming film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was unveiled recently and it promises to take the viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions: love, sacrifice and betrayal.
The film is a heist-hijack thriller and it offers a plethora of action packed sequences with romance woven through them.
The trailer shows the lead characters' journey from being a romantic couple to planning a mid-air heist. As Yami's character of an air hostess and Sunny's character of a sharply dressed businessman aboard the flight to transfer diamonds, they encounter terrorists who hijack the plane, endangering the entire plan of heist.
Commenting on the occasion, Yami Gautam said: "We saw the audience experiencing the same feeling that we felt while watching the trailer for the first time. The trailer sparked a lot of excitement and we hope the momentum continues when they see the film. It is my third outing with Maddock and it's been a delight working with them and Netflix to deliver this film with such a unique story, and I can't wait for the audience to see what a fantastic job the entire team has done."
Adding to that, her co-actor, Sunny Kaushal shared: "'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is an extremely special film for me, it is my first collaboration with Netflix and the film is a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thrillers to ever be released. I have always witnessed Netflix encouraging new talent and unique stories which made this journey all the more better. Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board."
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will be available to stream from March 24, on Netflix
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out
Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special
6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha
The phenomenal Phnom Penh
Back in the art game
Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers
Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener
Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained