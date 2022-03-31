Chris Rock says 'still kind of processing' Oscars slap

Chris Rock says 'still kind of processing' Oscars slap: Variety

Rock told the sold-out show he did not have any jokes about the slap because he was "still kind of processing what happened"

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 31 2022, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 07:39 ist
Comedian Chris Rock. Credit: AFP Photo

Comedian Chris Rock broke his silence on Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars ceremony during a stand-up show in Boston Wednesday, the trade publication Variety reported.

Rock told the sold-out show he did not have any jokes about the slap because he was "still kind of processing what happened."

"At some point I'll talk about that... and it will be serious and funny," he added.

