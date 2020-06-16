Coronavirus: 54% Indians will go to a movie theatre 15-90 days after lockdown

Has the COVID-19 lockdown demolished the movie theatre experience forever? Hardly, as a new survey has found that 54% of Indian entertainment buffs are eager to get to the theatres within 15-90 days of the lockdown lifting. The rest would prefer to step out after 90 days.

Demand and consumption for on-demand net-streamed movies had exploded across multiple platforms, as the lockdown forced everyone to stay indoors. Multiplexes shut down countrywide, but the urge to get out was always strong. The consumer survey by BookMyShow has just confirmed that.

But the theatres would have to strictly ensure that the experience is strictly ‘contactless’.

For 98% of the survey respondents, the cinemas have to implement strict safety and hygiene measures. Titled ‘Back to Out-of-Home Entertainment’, the survey was based on 4,000 respondents in the age group of 18-65 across 235 cities and towns countrywide.

South Indians missed the out-of-home entertainment the most. A high 56% of respondents from the region were eager to catch their favourite movie and/or concert, post-lockdown.

Interestingly, the survey revealed a decisive shift in how people would watch live entertainment amid the COVID-19 crisis. Forty per cent of the respondents preferred attending a music concert in smaller groups. That implied more than 50 but less than 100 people. Drive-in concerts and intimate tables for 2-4 people were most preferable for many.

The contact-less experience had to start right from ticket-booking. A high 85% of the respondents wanted to purchase their tickets online. M-ticket and e-ticket options had to be the new normal. Physical tickets were clearly out.

So, who were among the first eager to get out? In a big surprise, the survey found that those in the 55-64 age group are the most keen for a movie/concert outing. As for safety, 95% wanted Food & Beverages (F&B) to be absolutely hygienic. Ninety-eight per cent preferred disinfectant tunnels and thermal scanners, while 99% wanted the entire theatre, seats, and restrooms to be deep-cleaned after every show.

Conducted in May 2020, the surveyed elicited most of the responses (70%) from consumers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, and Kochi. Almost half (49%) of the respondents were in the 25-34 age group.