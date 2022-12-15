Current historicals are couched in fictionalised jingoism: Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday while tracing the history of Indian cinema, described the current brand of historical movies as couched in fictionalised jingoism.

Bachchan in a speech at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival which he declared open, pointed out that the Indian film industry has always propagated courage and managed to keep an egalitarian spirit alive.

“Since early times there have been many changes in cinema content ... from mythological films and socialist cinema to the advent of the angry young man ... to the current brand of historicals, couched in fictionalised jingoism, along with moral policing,” the Octogenarian superstar of Indian cinema said.

He added, “The range has kept audiences reflecting on the politics and social concerns” of the times.

The actor also pointed out that even now “questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom” by Indian cinema.

The Super-star also spoke of legendary movie maker Satyajit Ray, with whom he and his wife had shared a close relationship and pointed out that his 1989 movie `Ganashatru’ (Enemy of the people) was perhaps an indication of how Ray may have reacted to the current times.

The movie Ganashatru highlights the struggle between religious superstition and medieval prejudices in a doctor’s fight against an epidemic.

Bachchan also thanked the city of Joy for giving him his first job and for giving his wife Jaya her “first film `Mahanagar’ (The Big City, 1963) directed by Satyajit Ray.” The actor’s first job was at Kolkata-based Bird & Co., a former British-owned firm.

“I salute you all for the artistic temperament that embraces the essence of plurality, that is what makes Bengal so special,” he said.