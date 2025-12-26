Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Zing in the air as Bengaluru city rings the jingle bells

Major churches, including St Mary’s Basilica, St Patrick’s Church, Holy Trinity Church and Infant Jesus Shrine conducted special services, novenas and midnight masses.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 22:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 22:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsChristmas

Follow us on :

Follow Us