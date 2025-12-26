<p>Bengaluru: Bengalureans marked Christmas with fervour, as the faithful across age groups attended churches to observe the festival. </p>.<p>From early morning prayers to midnight masses, the city witnessed steady footfall throughout the day. </p>.<p>Major churches, including St Mary’s Basilica, St Patrick’s Church, Holy Trinity Church and Infant Jesus Shrine conducted special services, novenas and midnight masses.</p>.Churches decked in lights, midnight masses mark Christmas celebrations across country.<p>Church authorities made additional arrangements to manage crowds, including extended service timings, volunteer support and coordination with local police for traffic and security management. In the days leading up to Christmas, several churches also organised charity initiatives, including food distribution, clothing drives and outreach programmes for underprivileged communities. </p>.<p>Commercial areas across the city reflected the festive mood. Markets such as Commercial Street, Brigade Road and Shivajinagar saw increased footfall, particularly for Christmas decorations, apparel and gifts.</p>.<p>Vendors selling stars, lights and festive accessories reported brisk sales, while shopkeepers noted steady demand rather than last-minute rushes. </p>.<p>Bakeries remained central to Christmas preparations, with many beginning production weeks in advance to meet seasonal demand. Traditional items such as plum cakes, rose cookies, kalkals and marzipan continued to be popular. Home bakers also reported a rise in custom orders this year. </p>.<p>Cafés and restaurants across neighbourhoods introduced special Christmas menus and hosted carol evenings, drawing families and young crowds.</p>