<p>Bengaluru: With the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) open for operations, Air India Express has launched flights from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> to the new airport and vice versa. </p>.Navi Mumbai International Airport begins commercial operations.<p>The low-cost carrier launched a daily flight between Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and NMIA on December 25. The daily flight, approximately two hours long, will take off from Bengaluru at 6 am and land at Navi Mumbai at 8.55 am. </p>.<p>The carrier will also introduce another daily flight on January 1 — from Bengaluru at 4.55 pm and from Navi Mumbai at 7.35 pm. </p>