Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Air India Express flight links Bengaluru with Navi Mumbai International Airport

The low-cost carrier launched a daily flight between Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and NMIA on December 25.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 22:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 22:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us