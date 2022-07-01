'Dear Vikram' review: A total misfire

Dear Vikram

Kannada (Voot Select)

Directed: K S Nandheesh

Cast: Sathish Ninasam, Shraddha Srinath, Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar

Ratings: 2/5

‘Dear Vikram’ is about the downfall of Vikram (Sathish Ninasam), a journalism student who is influenced by leftist ideology, He initially becomes an activist and then a Naxalite.

We are also introduced to Bharat (Vasishta Simha), a young man who treads the path of right-wing extremism and pays the price years after he redeems himself. Achyuth Kumar plays a young politician running for chief minister’s office, and wants to do good for the society.

Neither does the film strike a balance between the three characters nor does it explore the journey of the protagonist Vikram. The first half is all over the place. We get scenes that show the social activities of the three characters but they get repetitive after a point.

Too much information is crammed into this two-hour film. The makers flex their knowledge in political philosophy. Some of the ideas discussed are interesting but the movie doesn’t engage the audience emotionally.

Sathish Ninasam tries to bring life to Vikram but the script fails him. Vikram lacks any character trait beyond his political inclination. He is a Dalit and yet no aspect of Dalit life is explored. Vasishta’s character, in many ways, represents the country and he plays the character with restrain, which is refreshing after his stereotypical performance in KGF.

Shraddha Srinath’s role as Vikram’s love interest is insignificant as their relationship is terribly underdeveloped.

Apart from, ‘Bheeso gali’, the music is forgettable. The less said about the technical aspects of the film, the better. Despite good intentions, this KS Nandheesh’s directorial is a misfire.

