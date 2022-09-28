Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital, better now: Report

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital, better now: Report

Deepika will be next seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 28 2022, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 08:52 ist
Deepika Padukone. Credit: PTI Photo

Deepika Padukone, in the news over speculation on Brahmastra 2, was reportedly rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of 'uneasiness' on Tuesday.

According to Pinkvilla, the actress underwent a number of tests in the hospital on Monday evening. The report added that Deepika is feeling better now. No statement on her health condition has come from her team.

Earlier, she had a health situation on the sets of the Nag Ashwin film Project K with Telugu star Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress had earlier battled depression and had been quite vocal about it. To put her thoughts into action, she also runs the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, and provide access to credible resources for those suffering.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan along with her Desi Boyz co-star John Abraham.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bollywood
Cinema
Entertainment News
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone

What's Brewing

For China, electric isn’t the future - it’s the present

For China, electric isn’t the future - it’s the present

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

Coffee, tea, chocolate and climate change

Coffee, tea, chocolate and climate change

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

 