Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.
The phenomenal box office success of the Kannada film KGF-2 had the entire country sit up and take notice. But what explains this spectacular rise of a franchise?
DH Radio's Vivek Mysore interacts with Kairam Vashi, a veteran film critic with Film Companion for a comprehensive deep dive into all things KGF.
Listen in.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2
Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career
Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes
Arun Shourie: Truth and dare
Women, through the lens of women
DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'
Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'
Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination