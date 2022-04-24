DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

An interaction with veteran film critic Kairam Vashi

DHNS
DHNS
  • Apr 24 2022, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 16:01 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

The phenomenal box office success of the Kannada film KGF-2 had the entire country sit up and take notice. But what explains this spectacular rise of a franchise?

DH Radio's Vivek Mysore interacts with Kairam Vashi, a veteran film critic with Film Companion for a comprehensive deep dive into all things KGF.

Listen in.

