Dharmendra posts picture from Sholay, calls Amitabh Bachchan 'most talented actor'

Dharmendra took to Twitter, where he shared a still from the film

  Oct 11 2022
A still from the movie Sholay shared by Dharmendra. Credit: Twitter/@aapkadharam

Veteran star Dharmendra has shared a throwback image from the iconic 1975 film Sholay and wished the "most talented" star Amitabh Bachchan for his next movie Uunchai.

Dharmendra took to Twitter, where he shared a still from the film. The cine icon, who essayed Jai, is seen wearing a red T-shirt with blue jeans and Dharmendra, who essayed Veeru, is seen wearing a T-shirt with denim jacket and blue jeans.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan at 80: Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors old and new

"Amit, love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best," he wrote.

Sholay is about two criminals, Veeru and Jai, hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri also star, as Veeru and Jai's love interests, Basanti and Radha, respectively. Sholay is considered a classic and one of the best Indian films.

Also Read: As Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, PM Modi sends birthday greetings

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Uunchai, which will be released on November 11. The film is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions.

