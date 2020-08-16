Dilip Kumar's brothers test Covid-19 +ve, hospitalised

Dilip Kumar's brothers test positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 16 2020, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 18:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's brothers, Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan, have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently in hospital.

Ehsaan, 90 and Aslam, 88, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness.

Both the brothers, who live separately from Dilip Kumar, are being treated by Dr Jalil Parkar.

"They were brought to the hospital late Saturday night. They have tested positive for Covid-19. Their oxygen levels are low and both of them are on non-invasive ventilator support," Parkar told PTI.

In March, Dilip Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under "complete isolation" and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection," he had said.

On August 15, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally rose to 5,84,754 with 12,614 fresh cases. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Dilip Kumar

What's Brewing

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Suresh Raina's memorable knocks for India

Suresh Raina's memorable knocks for India

A guide to the US Presidential election

A guide to the US Presidential election

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

 