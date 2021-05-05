Doddanna quashes rumours of his death

Veteran Kannada actor Doddanna quashed rumours about his death on Wednesday. In a video on social media, the actor said he is 'healthy and safe'.

"In the morning, some irresponsible people who enjoy spreading fake news posted on social media that I was no more with my photograph. Because of this, I got continuous calls from friends, people from the industry and media," he said in the video.

"Please don't panic. I am healthy and currently safe at home. I thank all my well-wishers," the 71-year-old added.

Doddanna, who is a popular comedian, has also shown his versatility by essaying the roles of villain and policeman in many blockbusters. He has acted in over 800 Kannada films.