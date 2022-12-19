In his feelings: Drake bets on Argentina, loses $1 mn

Drake loses $1 million on FIFA World Cup final bet despite picking Argentina to win

Argentina won in penalties but Drake bet in the 1x2 market that doesn't account for extra time

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 19 2022, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 12:15 ist
Canadian rapper Drake. Credit: Instagram/champagnepapi

Rapper Drake lost a whopping $1 million after betting on the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The Canadian superstar lost the massive amount despite picking Argentina to win over France in the Sunday match, reports aceshowbiz.com.

As posted on Drake's Instagram Story, he made the bet on Stakes and would've earned $2.75 million if he had won.

Footage of the OVO Sound co-founder supporting the Latin American country also surfaced on the Internet.

In the clip, he was featured with a friend as saying, "I'll take Argentina, he'll take France" while wearing Napoli gear.

Casino streamer Roshtein a.k.a. Ishmale Schwartz matched Drake's bet for France.

"@roshtein my bet is in for tmrw @stake," the In My Feelings hitmaker posted on his Instagram Story.

When Roshtein posted his bet, he wrote, "Oui monsieur @champagnepapi vive la France @stake", revealing that he would've earned $100,000 more if he had won.

While Lionel Messi eventually led Argentina to win the final match against France, their victory was only sealed after a 4-2 penalty shootout.

Unfortunately for Drake, he placed his bet in the 1x2 market which doesn't account for extra time.

Argentina was leading first in the Sunday match with Messi and Angel Di Maria scoring two goals in the first half. France's Kylian Mbappe tied the score within only one minute apart in the second half, leading to extra time. After the extra time ended with an even score of 3-3, the two national teams went head-to-head in a penalty shootout, which was won by Argentina.

It was Argentina's first World Cup win since 1986.

Drake previously made a big bet on the Super Bowl, winning $1.4 million after placing $1.26 million between three wagers for the Rams to win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He, however, took a huge loss after betting $2 million on a UFC fight after middleweight champion Israel Adesanyawas defeated by Alex Pereira during UFC 281 on November 12 in New York.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Drake
2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina
France
Betting
Football
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Love, longing and belonging

Love, longing and belonging

Kings and temples of power

Kings and temples of power

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

DH Toon | The real game

DH Toon | The real game

A formidable fort sans the roar

A formidable fort sans the roar

 