Ed Harris to star in Broadway's 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Four-time Oscar nominee Ed Harris is set to play lawyer Atticus Finch in Broadway's "To Kill a Mockingbird" after the departure of Jeff Daniels.

Daniels left the show in November 2018, at the end of his year-long run in Aaron Sorkin's mega-selling stage adaptation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Scott Rudin confirmed Harris' casting following a report in The New York Times.

It's unclear how long Harris will remain in the role.

Harris has not appeared on Broadway since the 1996 Ronald Harwood World War II drama "Taking Sides". He starred with Daniel Massey, Ann Dowd, Elizabeth Marvel and Michael Stuhlbarg in the production.

He also received a Tony nomination for best actor for his 1986 Broadway debut in George Furth's "Precious Sons".

"To Kill a Mockingbird" was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including best direction of a play for Bartlett Sher and best actor in a play for Daniels, who lost out to Bryan Cranston in "Network". Celia Keenan-Bolger took home the trophy for best featured actress in a play for "Mockingbird".