‘Flesh’ actor Kavin Dave on insider vs outsider debate: Talent decides whether you survive or not

Actor Kavin Dave, who has been a part of films such as I Hate Luv Storys and Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, says that talent is the key to survival in the industry. He also feels that the 'aam janta' does not really distinguish between ‘insiders’ and ‘outsiders’ as it is not biased. The actor also opens up about playing a ruthless character in Swara Bhasker’s web series Flesh and reveals that he ‘sleep deprived’ himself to prepare for his character.

What encouraged you to take up Flesh?

Flesh deals with the sensitive and gruesome subject of human trafficking. It happens all over the world and one needs to really talk about the same. When Kavish (Casting director) approached me for this particular character, I just had to do it. Moreover, rarely do we find casting directors who are ready to experiment with actors and not stereotype them.

How did you prepare to play a negative role?

There wasn't any special preparation, it was more about looking for a world in which these guys exist. My character Jayant, is a cold-blooded transporter, for him, loading children or loading aloo-pyaaz is all the same. Human life doesn't matter to him.

I normally sleep and wake up early but had to sleep deprive myself to play Jayant. I actually did not sleep for all my major shoot days and that really helped me in feeling the grogginess and irritability of the character.

How is Swara as a co-star?

I, unfortunately, didn't have scenes with her. It was a parallel track. I missed out on working with her. But, the other actors who did, had great things to say about her being a fantastic co-actor to work with... So inshallah agli baar.

How did you get interested in acting?

I started as a child actor at the age of seven. At that time, shooting was more of a picnic than work. My parents wanted me to focus on my academics, so acting was left behind (acting took a backseat). Later, in college, I started doing theatre. That's when I realised that this is what I love the most and want to do this for the rest of my life.

What is your take on the 'insider vs outsider' debate in Bollywood?

Whether you are an insider or an outsider does not matter, the basic thing is you should be talented. Talent will decide whether you survive or not. The audience is not biased, they don't care whether the actor is an insider or an outsider. If they like you, they want you, that's what counts. We have so many examples of insiders failing miserably and outsiders shining through. So, janta janardan hai! Wo sab jaanti hai!

What were the challenges you faced in your early years in the industry?

My challenges were not different from those faced by others. There was a routine of going for an audition. At times, you got through, other days you didn't. I am thankful to God that I was fortunate enough to get work, one (role) lead to another. People started liking me and my work.

What keeps you going during challenging times?

My Love for my art and my family. An actor's life is a tough one with so much uncertainty and insecurity. However, one must keep going even during their lows because when the tides change, you can enjoy your highs even more.