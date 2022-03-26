Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Taylor Hawkins, the hard-hitting, charismatic drummer for Foo Fighters, has died at 50.

A statement posted to the band’s social media and sent by its representative confirmed the death, but did not provide a cause or location. The band was scheduled to play a show Friday night in Bogotá, Colombia, at the Festival Estéreo Picnic.

Hawkins contributed to Foo Fighters’ second album, “The Colour and Shape,” which was released in 1997, and became a member of the band led by Dave Grohl for its follow-up “There Is Nothing Left to Lose,” in 1999. He had previously been a touring drummer for Alanis Morissette.

Foo Fighters’ most recent album, “Medicine at Midnight,” arrived last year as the group was celebrating its 25th anniversary, and in an interview with The New York Times, Hawkins was direct about his hopes for the band’s future. “I want to be the biggest band in the world,” he said.

Last month, the band made and starred in “Studio 666,” a horror-comedy directed by BJ McDonnell.

