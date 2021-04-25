Happy birthday Arijit Singh: When the star sang for a Rajinikanth movie

Arijit Singh is arguably one of the most sought-after young singers in the Hindi film industry. He has earned the respect of fans due to his expressive voice and impressive range as a performer. Most of his songs--right from Muskurane Ki Wajah to Tum Hi Ho-- have become youth anthems, which bears testimony to his talent. While everyone is aware of his work in Bollywood, not many know that he once rendered a song for the Hindi-dubbed version of a Tamil film, featuring Rajinikanth.



In 2014, he garnered attention due to the Dil Chaspiya song from director Soundarya Rajinikanth's magnum opus Kochadaiiyaan. The album was composed by A R Rahman, one of Arijit's role models, and trended on social media.

Kochadaiiyaan was 3D motion capture computer-animated period drama that revolved around the life of a brave commander-in-chief, who was loved by his people. It had a sellar cast that included Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Nassar, Sarathkumar, Nassar, and Telugu actor Aadhi. The late Nagesh's likeness was recreated for the film, which piqued the curiosity of fans.

Kochadaiiyaan opened to a good response at the box office but ultimately failed to live up to expectations as the word of mouth was not as good as expected. The consensus is that the film would have worked better as a live action feature.

Coming back to Arijit, he recently turned music composer with Pagglait. The film featured Dangal star Sanya Malhotra in the lead and received rave reviews for its engaging narrative. The Duaa singer is expected to sign more high-profile projects in the days to come.



Rajinikanth, on the other hand, was last seen in Darbar. The actioner featured him in the role of a cop and opened to a good response at the box office. The film, however, could not reach its potential because of the mixed reviews. 'Superstar' is working on the rural drama Annaatthe, which marks his first collaboration with 'Siruthai' Siva. The film has a stellar cast that includes Khusbu, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The biggie is expected to hit the screens later this year.