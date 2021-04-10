Hariprriya to play Kasturba Gandhi in biopic

Writer and award-winning filmmaker Prof. Baraguru Ramachandrappa has announced a new film on the life of Mahatma Gandhi’s wife Kasturba Gandhi.

Titled ‘Thayi Kastur Gandhi’, the film is an adaptation of his novel ‘Kasturba vs Gandhi’. Hariprriya plays titular role while Kishore will essay the role of Gandhi.

“Kasturba played a significant role in the life of Gandhi. I will attempt to construct the life of Mahatma Gandhi from Kasturba’s perspective,” the director told Showtime.

“I am planning to cast a senior actor in the role of Dr B R Ambedkar,” Ramachandrappa added.

Gandhi and Kasturba had differences in opinion on some issues. She was reformed by Gandhi on her stance on untouchability. She helped Gandhi change his adamant stand on some ideologies, he points out.

“The film is about a face-off between two mindsets. It’s about their introspection, interaction and reformation. She was at once a mother, a wife and an activist. It explores her turmoil, anxiety and pain of being the wife of an activist,” he explained.

The film’s shooting will start once the pandemic relents. It will be shot at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, Wardha in Maharashtra and Aga Khan bungalow in Pune.

Veteran Suresh Urs is the editor while Shamitha Maland will compose the music.

Ramachandrappa has directed 21 feature films so far.