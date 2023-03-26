Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend expecting first child

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke expecting first child

The actors have been together for a decade after reportedly meeting on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings in 2013

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Mar 26 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 16:20 ist
Radcliffe rose to international fame after he starred as the titular boy wizard Harry Potter in the films.

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who gained major stardom after playing the titular role of Harry Potter in the film, has confirmed he is expecting his first child with long-term partner Erin Darke.

The 33-year-old star and Darke, 38, are due to become parents later this year, reports BBC.com.

The actors have been together for a decade after reportedly meeting on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings in 2013.

Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg in the film, and Darke featured as Gwendolyn, a romantic interest.

Radcliffe rose to fame aged 12 when he starred as the bespectacled boy wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. More recently, he starred in the lead role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which was released last year.

The biopic follows the life and career of comedian Weird Al Yankovic, who found fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.

Radcliffe told Newsweek last year: "I want my kids - if and when they exist - I would love them to be around film sets."

Michigan-born Darke is best known for her role in 2015 series Good Girls Revolt, and more recently appeared in Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Radcliffe's Harry Potter co-star, Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley in the films, has a three-year-old daughter, Wednesday, with actor Georgia Groome.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Daniel Radcliffe
Rupert Grint
Hollywood
Harry Potter series
baby

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

 