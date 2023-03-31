‘I am scared for my life,’ Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui on actor's dark side

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui might have an impressive professional career, but in the recent past, the actor has been beleaguered by problems in his personal life.

Recently, Nawazuddin filed a defamation case in the Bombay High Court against his estranged wife Aaliya and his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, seeking Rs 100 crore as damages for the defamation and harassment he faced amid their ongoing legal matters. As per the actor's suit, Nawazuddin had appointed Shamas as his manager in 2008 and ‘blindly’ assigned all financial work to him. The actor claimed Aaliya and Shamsuddin had misappropriated Rs 21 crore from him.

Reacting to the same, Shamas took to Twitter and opened up about his brother's atrocities on him. He also said in the coming days more revelations would be made.

मुझे #NawazuddinSiddiqui के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ बहुत पहले उठानी चाहिए थी तो मेरे 11 साल बच जाते और फिजिकल और मेंटल टार्चर ना झेलना पड़ता।

स्टाफ को पीटता था और मुझे पिटवाता था- मेरी शूट पर सुपरवाइजिंग प्रोड्यूसर को भी 3-4 हज़ार लोगों के सामने पीटा था। जल्दी वीडियो सबके सामने होगी। pic.twitter.com/u4xYIxDKRs — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) March 30, 2023

Shamas opened up to DH and shared his experience with the Gangs of Wasseypur actor. “I was with Nawaz for 18 years and made him the star. From staying together, and reading scripts to selecting the right characters, I was with Nawaz at every moment. I sacrificed everything and worked for the betterment of him and made him the star which he is at present.”

“I want the world to know the other side of Nawaz and only for that, I made these posts. It is enough of praising him as a humble man, he is not at all one and has ill-treated and abused his near and dear ones,” added Shamas.

“In the coming days, I will be revealing more about Nawaz that will show the world, how bad he is. I am fearful for myself and my family and have stopped stepping out of the place as he is well connected and can go to any extreme to suppress our voices,” concluded Shamas.