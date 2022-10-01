If Hindi and South industries get together, our film will cross Rs 3,000-4,000 crore: Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday batted for the country's film industries collaborating with each other, saying in such a scenario Indian films have the potential to raise "Rs 3,000-4,000 crore" at the box office.

The 56-year-old star said actors should try their hands at various Indian movies instead of going to Hollywood for better opportunities.

"People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go to the south. The thing is that once we all start working together, just imagine the numbers that we will have, that is the main thing. People watch it here, people watch it in the south, you have all the theatres,” Khan told reporters here.

He was speaking at the Hindi trailer launch of megastar Chiranjeevi's film Godfather, which marks Khan's debut in Telugu cinema. Khan appears in a crucial cameo appearance in the movie.

"His (Chiranjeevi) fans go and watch me. My fans become his fans, his fans become my fans. So everyone just grows and grows, the numbers become very large. People talk about Rs 300-400 crores, if we all get together, then we will cross Rs 3000-4000 crores,” Khan added.

Chiranjeevi, who has acted in Hindi films in the early 90s such as Pratibandh, Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj and The Gentleman, said cinema in the earlier era was not distinguished as "regional and national".

“Long ago, I tried coming to Hindi films with a film named 'Pratibandh' and then followed by The Gentleman, Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj. At that time, I didn't know there was a separation between regional and national films.

"After that I tried but I was so busy I had to concentrate on Telugu films, I was away from Hindi films. I always wanted to see, there should be one film that has an Indian feeling. There is no regional but Indian film. It is my strong wish that day should come,” he said.

Chiranjeevi, 67, said with Khan’s debut in Telugu industry with Godfather, he is hopeful of more collaborations in the future.

"The audiences are much more advanced. This is one of the reasons I have come to take you. This is why I asked Sallu bhai, why don't you come through this film? We will introduce you and films will come automatically. So, this is the first step,” he added.

Chiranjeevi further said there were no issues between him and Khan when they worked together as they both love and respect each other.

"It (ego or clash) did not arise in both of us because we love, adore and respect each other. There is no scope to have ego. We are senior most, we are not competitive to each other and such things will not arise. Our maturity makes us feel comfortable,” he added.

Khan gave the examples of his past collaborations with his contemporaries like Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

"All of us have done earlier double or triple hero films and these things have never happened, apart from one or two films. And that also would not be the actor's fault. Maybe it was the director because of what role he has narrated and with whom there was partiality. I don't think he (Chiranjeevi) has had any problem working with anyone or I would have had any problem,” Khan said.

Praising the Bollywood superstar, Chiranjeevi said Khan instantly agreed to come on board for Godfather and didn’t charge any money for it.

The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead.

Chiranjeevi revealed he requested Khan to watch the original film “Lucifer” but he chose not to and said he would do the film purely for him.

"I had told him he is a good and very respectable character. My wish (is) if you do that, I will be very happy. He said don't request, tell me. I told him watch the character and if you like, then only. I didn't (want to) pressure. But he said he will do it. All these things happened in ten minutes,” he said.

The South superstar further thanked Khan for being so co-operative and giving his dates whenever the team asked for it.

"Ram and I are indebted for a lifetime to him (Sallu). When my producers went to hand over a big cheque to him. The manager went inside and (at) the same speed, he came out. He said I don't want to take this risk.

"Salman said the producer wants to buy my love and affection towards Chiranjeevi with this price. 'No, I am doing it for love and affection'. He is showering that on us. Who else has a big heart than him."

Also starring Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana, Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja.

Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the movie will release on October 5.