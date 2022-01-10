'I'm Not Done Yet' trailer: Kapil Sharma's Netflix special looks promising

The trailer of 'I'm Not Done Yet' - star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma's maiden special comedy show - was been launched by Netflix on Monday.

He mentions in the trailer, "I feel I'm not done yet, these words go really well with my life."

"Abhi kay liye itna hi, par picture sorry, special abhi baki hai mere dost (That's it for now, the special is yet to come my friend) as Kapil brings his raw charm and his unfiltered, true self to fans like never before. Bhulna matt (Don't forget), January 28 - only on Netflix."

He also talks about his personal life, love for music, and social media missteps. The stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios and will premiere on January 28.