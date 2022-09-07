It's a beautiful environment to release a film in, says Alia Bhatt

At a time when Bollywood is facing dullness at the box-office and even facing 'boycotts', actress Alia Bhatt feels that it's a beautiful environment to release films and that everything is positive.
Asked during the promotions of Brahmastra in the National Capital, if she feels that this is the right "environment and climate" to release the movie, Alia said, "Which climate? There is no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a film in. Right now we need to be healthy, happy, safe, and secure. We should all feel grateful for this life in general. Please don't say such things and spread this."
"The environment is not negative. Everything is positive. We are so happy that theatres are functioning and films are in cinemas. We are so grateful to do a job and put a film out there for the audience to watch," she said.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which stars Alia alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and many more, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is slated to release on September 9.
