Jailed producer Harvey Weinstein does not have Covid-19, spokesmen say

His health became a cause of concern earlier this week when it was reported that he was running a high fever and was being tested for the virus

Film producer Harvey Weinstein. Credit: Reuters Photo

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has not contracted the novel coronavirus while in prison, his spokesmen said on Thursday, but he is being closely monitored due to a number of other health issues.

Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted in February for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty at the trial, is appealing.

His health became a cause of concern earlier this week when it was reported that he was running a high fever and was being tested for the virus.

"We can report that Mr. Weinstein’s fever has dropped but is still being closely monitored. We can also report at this time that he does not have Covid-19," Weinstein's spokesman Juda Engelmayer and Craig Rothfeld, his health representative said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that Weinstein's health was being closely monitored for underlying health issues that include a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis.

