Jessica Simpson broke up with John Mayer over his remarks

Singer Jessica Simpson has opened up about her turbulent relationship with ex-boyfriend John Mayer in her memoir, revealing she walked out of it after Mayer called her a "sexual napalm" in an interview.

The comments, Simpson said, broke her trust in Mayer.

In the memoir, Open Book, Simpson said she met Mayer at a party in 2005 when she is finalising her divorce from Nick Lachey. After that, the two quickly became involved.

"He’d walk into a room and pick up his guitar and you’d swoon. I didn’t really know the man behind the guitar. And that was my mission," the 39-year-old singer told People magazine.

In the book, Simpson wrote that Mayer used to regularly tell her that he was "obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally".

The singer further said she would often feel insecure around Mayer, 42, because she thought she wasn't "smart enough" for him.

"I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win," Simpson said.

The relationship would often cause her anxiety to "spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves."

Things came to an end after Mayer called her a "sexual napalm" in a 2010 interview with Playboy.

"He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that. A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking," Simpson said.

"He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me. I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away," she added.

Simpson said though Mayer has apologised for the comments, they are still not in touch.

"I know that he’s publicly apologized and I don’t want to take that away from him. I think he knows a lot of this about me already but he doesn’t know the perspective I have as a woman. That was Jess in her 20s," she said.