Joaquin Phoenix is PETA Person of the Year

PETA chooses Joker star Joaquin Phoenix as the PETA person of the year

  • Dec 03 2019, 15:23pm ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2019, 16:31pm ist
US actor Joaquin Phoenix arrives for the premiere of Warner Bros' "Joker" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on September 28, 2019. (Photo/AFP)

"Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix has been named 2019 Person of the Year by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phoenix is vegan since the age of three and has been a longtime supporter of the animal rights organisation.

He recently appeared in PETA's "We Are All Animals" billboards in Times Square and on Sunset Billboard as he promoted legislation to ban travelling wild-animal circuses.

"Joaquin Phoenix never misses an opportunity to turn the spotlight away from himself and onto animals' plight and to set a great example of walking the vegan walk," PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

