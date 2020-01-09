'Jojo Rabbit' to hit Indian theatres on Jan 31

Taika Waititi's critically-acclaimed film "Jojo Rabbit" is set to release in India on January 31, the makers have announced.

An anti-hate satire, "Jojo Rabbit" is a film about a young German boy (Roman Davis Griffin), who finds out that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Waititi plays the boy’s imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler.

The Fox Searchlight film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People’s Choice Award.

It is currently nominated for six awards at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, including the best-adapted screenplay for Waititi and best-supporting actress for Johannson.

"Jojo Rabbit" also features Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Thomasin Mckenzie, Alfie Allen and Stephen Merchant.