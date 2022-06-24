'Jugjugg Jeeyo' review: A bumpy, emotional family drama

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Hindi (Theatres)

Director: Raj Mehta

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, Kiara Advani

Rating: 3/5

Jugjugg Jeeyo’ is a typical Bollywood comedy-drama about a dysfunctional family. The film is exactly as advertised and is, on the whole engaging.

The movie’s ensemble cast offers great promise. Overshadowing the youthful vigour of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Manish Paul — Anil Kapoor, at 65 — is the most vivacious actor in the film. He is the perfect embodiment of ageing like fine wine. Neetu Singh does a fine job on her return to the screen. She transforms into a robust and authoritative character towards the film’s end.

While the film’s premise is tight, the second half drags a little but quickly finds its groove and becomes engaging.

The movie is set in Punjab and centres on a prosperous, showy Punjabi family. A looming divorce between Kukoo (Varun Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani) and Kukoo’s parents (Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh) is at the heart of the story.

The film has scenes of the father and son teaming up to make fun of their spouses. The scenes reek of chauvinism and reminds us of the much-beloved Kapil Sharma brand of humour. In addition, the picture contains cheap thrills of casual sexism.

The film also talks about “settling down in life” and how it is important than being independent and

happy. The film depicts a sugar-

coated version of divorce but given that it’s a commercial picture, expecting real-life depictions is unjust.

Comedy scenes involving Manish Paul are hilarious. He bursts with energy and there is no trace of exaggeration in his performance.

Notwithstanding the film’s emotional resonance, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ fails to be a satisfying ride because of its faltering screenplay.