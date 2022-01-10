'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' to 'War': 9 movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Hrithik Roshan, who has been an integral part of the Hindi film industry for nearly two decades, enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, sincere performances and enviable physique. He has headlined some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters such as Krrish and War and proved that he is a synonym for success. On Monday, as 'Duggu' turns 48, here is a look at some of his biggest films.

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)

Hrithik made a dream debut with the Rakesh Roshan-helmed romantic action drama Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which featured him in a double role. His dance moves and stunning looks made him the talk of the town, helping the film emerge as a blockbuster. Hrithik created history when he became the only star to win the Filmfare Awards for 'Best Actor' and 'Best Debut' for his work in the same film.

Mission Kashmir (2000)

The young star took everyone by surprise when he played the role of a 'terrorist' in Mission Kashmir, his third release after Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Fiza. The action-thriller featured him in an intense role, which served as proof of his desire to push his abilities as an actor. The flick was praised for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's direction and the performances. The favourable word of mouth helped it do well at the box office

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..(2001)

Hrithik was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut the previous year with Refugee, in the Karan Johar-helmed family drama. The young stars floored critics with their crackling chemistry even though the narrative revolved around the strained relationship between Amitabh Bachan's Yash and Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul. The biggie opened to a thunderous response at the box office and soon attained cult status.

Koi... Mil Gaya (2003)

The young sensation, who suffered a major setback when Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage bombed at the box office, revived his career when he reunited with Rakesh Roshan for the sci-fi movie Koi... Mil Gaya. The film revolved around what happens when the protagonist, a simpleton with a developmental disability, comes in contact with an extra terrestial being nicknamed 'Jaadoo'. Hrithik's portrayal of the innocent Rohit was a major highlight of Koi... Mil Gaya and served as strong proof of his acting abilities. The flick starred Preity Zinta as the female protagonist.

Krrish (2006)

The positive response to Koi... Mil Gaya paved the way for the superhero saga Krrish, which helped Hrithik emerge as the choice of the younger generation. It dealt with the clash between Rohit's son and the scheming Dr Siddhant Arya, played by Nasseruddin Shah. The movie garnered attention because of its top-notch production values and action scenes. The blockbuster was followed by Krrish 3, which too did well at the box office. The franchise's fourth installment is slated is likely to go on the floors in the near future.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Hrithik delivered one of the finest performances of his career in Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus, which revolved around the relationship between the Mughal emperor Akbar and his wife Jodhaa. HR hit the right notes with his restrained dialogue delivery and impeccable body language. His chemistry with Aishwarya Rai was a highlight of the period drama.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Hrithik teamed up with Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol for Zoya Akhtar's second directorial venture Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which revolved around three childhood buddies who reunite for a three-week-long road trip. The film received positive reviews with critics describing it as a celebration of bromance. Hrithik's crackling chemistry with his co-stars proved to be the film's backbone.

Agneepath (2012)

Hrithik stepped into Big B's shows for Angneepath's remake much to the delight of fans. The film, which was a bit different from the original version, did well at the box office and received positive reviews. HR's scenes with Sanjay Dutt, who played the nefarious Kancha Cheena, were as electrifying as can be and catered to the masses. The cast included Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and the late Rishi Kapoor.

War (2019)

The heartthrob, who played a negative role in the Yash Raj Films-backed Dhoom 2, reunited with the banner for the spy-thriller War, which revolved around what happens when his character--a secret agent-- 'turns rogue'. The biggie featured Tiger Shroff as the parallel lead and proved to be the biggest release of the star's career. It was directed by Siddharth Anand and featured several well-executed action scenes. Hrithik's swag added a new dimension to War, helping it emerge as a blockbuster despite facing competition from the Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa.

Honourable mentions: Dhoom 2, Super 30, Guzaarish, Kaabil and Bang Bang

