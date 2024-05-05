35 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

Dantewada: A total of 35 Naxalites, three of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 3 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy are among those who turned themselves in before the police, he said.

These cadres were tasked with digging roads, felling trees to block roads and putting up posters and banners during shutdowns called by Naxalites, the official said.

Of the surrendered Naxalites, Baman Kartam (39) was the Jiyakodta Panchayat Militia Platoon Commander of the outlawed Maoists organisation, while Bhima Kunjam (28) was the Aranpur Panchayat CNM president, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.