Kajal Aggarwal to star in upcoming Hindi movie 'UMA'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is set to star in the upcoming Hindi movie UMA, backed by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal. It will be directed by Tathagata Singha and feature the Singham star in a new avatar,

UMA revolves around what happens when an aristocratic family comes together for a grand wedding. The perception is that it will be shot on an above-average budget and have impressive visuals. It may also cater to the family audience and carry a sweet message, The rest of the cast will be announced later. The film is likely to begin shooting once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Kajal began her acting career with a supporting role in Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, which hit the screen in 2004.

She subsequently consolidated her standing in Telugu and Tamil cinema with films such as Magadheera, Darling, Mr Perfect and the Dhanush-starrer Maari. She tried her luck in Bollywood with Singham, Special 26 and Do Lafzon Ki Kahaani but was never perceived as an 'A-lister'. It remains to be seen whether UMA gives her a much-needed break.

The Mumbai Saga actor, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She made her OTT debut with Live Telecast, which failed to make an impact. She is working on Acharya, featuring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead. It revolves around the journey of a 'saviour' and has political undertones. The cast includes Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kabali actor Kishore. It will hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation opens.



She also has the Tamil movie Indian 2, which marks her first collaboration with 'Ulaga Nayagan' Kamal Haasan, in her kitty. It is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani and revolves around an aged freedom fighter's fight against corruption. The cast includes Rakul Preet and Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth.