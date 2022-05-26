Kamal Haasan's new movie 'Vikram' gets U/A certificate

The film, which is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil

IANS
IANS,
  • May 26 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 16:42 ist
Actor Kamal Haasan interacting with media persons during a promotional event for his upcoming film Vikram in New Delhi on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo

Tamil superstar and politician Kamal Haasan's latest movie Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has got a U/A certificate from the Censor Board.

The film, which is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil playing major roles along with Kamal Haasan. Tamil actor Suriya is playing a cameo role. The movie kickstarted its promotion by releasing the trailer on May 19.

Lokesh Kanagaraj who has directed the movie is a popular Tamil director with movies like Kaithi, and Master starring Karthik and Vijay were super duper hits.

The director has tweeted that Vikram got the U/A certificate from the Censor Board.

Kamal Haasan had announced at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 that the movie will be in Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and is on the Metaverse platform.

Vikram is an action thriller and is expected to hit the screens on June 3.

Kamal Haasan
Vijay Sethupathi
Fahad Fazil
Entertainment News

