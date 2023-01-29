Kangana on 'Pathaan' success: 'India has only loved the Khans'

India has only loved the Khans: Kangana on 'Pathaan'

The 'Queen' actress also said the country is 'obsessed over Muslim actresses'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 29 2023, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 18:24 ist
Actress Kangana Ranaut. Credit: AFP Photo

Queen actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her next directorial Emergency, feels that the Indian audience have always loved the three Khans of Bollywood and the success of Shah Rukh Khan's recent release Pathaan is a testimony to the same.

While taking to Twitter, Kangana, who recently made a comeback on the micro-blogging site, tweeted as a response to a producer's tweet which read, "Big Congratulations to @iamsrk & @deepikapadukone for the runaway success of #Pathaan!!! It proves 1) Hindu Muslims love SRK equally 2) Boycotts controversies don't harm but help the film 3) Erotica & Good music works 4) India is super secular".

Kangana, quoted the tweet as she wrote, "Very good analysis. This country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans. And obsessed over Muslim actresses."

Her tweet further mentioned, "So it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism. There is no country like Bharat in the whole world."

Entertainment News
pathaan
Kangana Ranaut
bollywood

