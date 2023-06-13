Kangana Ranaut starts preparation for action movie

The actor, who finished working on 'Emergency' in which she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shared the work update on Instagram.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said she has returned to exercising as part of her preparation for an upcoming action film.

The actor, who finished working on Emergency in which she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shared the work update on Instagram.

"After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film," Ranaut captioned the video of hers working out in a gym.

Her last release was Dhaakad, another action film.

Ranaut's next Emergency is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Besides starring in the film, she has also written, directed and produced it.

