12 charged with sending ‘obscene’ messages to Kannada actor Ramya

<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has charged 12 people in the case pertaining to obscene messages sent to Kannada actor-turned-politician Ramya on social media.</p>.<p>The 380-page charge sheet, filed before the 45th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, contains screenshots of the messages, the IP addresses used by the accused and other digital evidence collected during the investigation. Ramya’s statement, along with detailed confessions of the 12 arrested accused, has been included too.</p>.<p>With six more accused absconding, the CCB plans to file an additional charge sheet after making more arrests.</p>.<p>The charge sheet does not specify if all the accused are Darshan’s fans. </p>.<p>Writing on X and Instagram in July this year, Ramya had sought justice in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa is the prime accused. Sharing a news article, she had opined that Renukaswamy’s family must get justice. </p>.Bengaluru: Two more arrested in actor Ramya harassment case.<p>However, cyber bullies — believed to be Darshan’s fan — were not amused. They sent Ramya a barrage of derogatory, obscene and vulgar messages, threatening murder, rape and coercion. </p>.<p>Ramya filed a police complaint on July 28. The cybercrime police registered an FIR under sections 66 and 67 of IT Act and 351(2), 351(3), 352, 75(1)(4), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>.<p>Police arrested 12 individuals, including Obanna, Gangadhar, Rajesh, Bhuvan Gowda, Manjunath, Pramod Gowda and Santosh, from different parts of the state.</p>.<p>During questioning, the accused told the police that they wanted to become famous by sending such messages.</p>