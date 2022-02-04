Kangana Ranaut to host Ekta Kapoor-backed reality show 'Lock Upp'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is set to make her OTT and hosting debut with the Ekta Kapoor-backed reality show Lock Upp, streaming platform AltBalaji announced on February 3. It will feature 16 celebrities, who'll be locked up in 'prison cells' with no amenities, and cater to those fond of edgy and unpredictable content.

The contestants, reportedly vetted by the Raaz 2 actor herself, will be put through a series of draining tasks and challenges. While the format appears to be similar to the one followed in Bigg Boss, the makers feel that this will be a unique experience for the audience that may redefine the tenets of OTT with its 'fearless' presentation.

Kangana's interactions with these participants are likely to be a highlight of Lock Upp as she is considered to be one of Bollywood's most outspoken names.

Kangana's web debut comes at a time when the digital medium is a force to reckon with. Established actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Saif Ali Khan made impressive web debuts with their web series The Family Man and Sacred Games, respectively. Karan Johar hosted the OTT version of Bigg Boss, garnering attention with his hosting skills. It remains to be seen whether Kangana delivers the goods with her reality show. Lock Upp is slated to premiere on AltBalaji and MX Player on February 27.

Kangana, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Queen star has turned her attention to Manikarnika Returns, a sequel to the 2019 release Manikarnika. It revolves around the life of Kashmir’s ‘Warrior Queen’ Didda and will be directed by the actor herself. She plays an air force officer in Tejas. The star also has the actioner Dhaakad in her kitty. The cast includes Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. 'Simran' is also working on her maiden film as producer Tiku Aur Shera, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.