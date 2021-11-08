Kangana's production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' goes on floors

Kangana Ranaut's production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' goes on floors

The movie, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, will be directed by Ranaut's "Revolver Rani" helmer Sai Kabir

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 08 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 15:11 ist
Ranaut shared the first look of the film on social media. Credit: Instagram/kanganaranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut's production venture "Tiku Weds Sheru", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has started filming.

The movie, also featuring actor Avneet Kaur, will be directed by Ranaut's "Revolver Rani" helmer Sai Kabir.

The "Queen" actor took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film.

Ranaut said she was thrilled to start the film's production the day she will also receive her Padma Shri honour. The actor will be conferred with the fourth-highest civilian honour of India by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday

"Receiving Padma Shri honour on the same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

"Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like.. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first," the 34-year-old wrote.

The actor also tagged streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in her post. She will next be seen in the action film "Dhaakad" and "Tejas". 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kangana Ranaut
Entertainment News
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

What's Brewing

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 