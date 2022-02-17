Kapil Sharma to play food delivery rider in next film

Kapil Sharma to play food delivery rider in Nandita Das' next film

Speaking of casting Sharma and Goswami, the filmmaker said the comedian will surprise the audience

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 17 2022, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 17:07 ist
Comedian Kapil Sharma. Credit: AFP File Photo

Actor-director-writer Nandita Das on Thursday announced her next film, featuring popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami.

The untitled film is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, it will feature Sharma in the role of a food delivery rider and Goswami plays his wife.

Das, who has helmed critically-acclaimed films like Firaaq, Manto, said, “The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew have serendipitously come together.”

Also Read | A 'sober' and suave Kapil Sharma is fun to watch

Speaking of casting Sharma and Goswami, the filmmaker said the comedian will surprise the audience while she is looking forward to working with Goswami after Firaaq.

"One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn't seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), I have found a true producing partner," Das said.

Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, revealed that Das first narrated the idea to them as a short and they encouraged her to expand it into a full feature.

“We are elated to say that the idea is blossoming into a wonderful film that captures the lives of the invisible, ‘ordinary’ people who actually keep this country and our economy running. When we see our protagonist struggling in an indifferent digital order, what we witness is man versus machine, but with an immensely humane perspective,” Nair said.

Sharma said he is thrilled to collaborate with Das, who has a distinct style.

He has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

“I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So, my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me,” he said.

Goswami said she is happier to be on an adventure with Das again after Firaaq and is also looking forward to working with Sharma.

“I know he (Sharma) will bring a certain naturalness and ease to this character. I'm thankful to Applause for supporting and nurturing Nandita's vision and grateful to them for making me a part of this journey. I'm looking forward to this wonderful creative collaboration with so many extremely talented people,” the actor, best known for Rock On!!, Bombay Begums, said.

The team is scheduled to begin filming later this month.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kapil Sharma
Nandita Das
Entertainment News
Shahana Goswami

What's Brewing

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

 