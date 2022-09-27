Kareena declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'

Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 27 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 15:07 ist
The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. Credit: Twitter/ @PushkarGayatri

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with whom she has worked in films such as Yaadein, Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon as best actors.

The actress, who is known for her pout, also called their upcoming film Vikram Vedha a "blockbuster".

She took to her Instagram story and shared a poster of the film and wrote: "Best film, best actors, best story, best directors, what a film... a blockbuster.

Also Read — Dada Saheb Phalke Award to be conferred upon actor Asha Parekh this year

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Kareena Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Indian Cinema
Bollywood films

What's Brewing

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

No time to be making enemies

No time to be making enemies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Tread with caution on telecom law

Tread with caution on telecom law

 