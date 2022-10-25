Kareena shares Diwali pics, Jeh's tantrums win hearts

Kareena shares Diwali pics, Jeh's tantrums takes the cake

The actress can be seen with her husband and children in the Instagram post

IANS
IANS, Mumbai ,
  • Oct 25 2022, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 20:00 ist
Taimur and Jeh can be seen in the pictures along with Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan. Credit: Instagram/ kareenakapoorkhan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, had an eventful Diwali this year with her family and her social media pictures cement the same.

Kareena took to her Instagram to share festive pictures of her family. Her two sons - Taimur and Jeh can be seen in the pictures along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. In one of the pictures, while everyone looks decked up in Indian ethnicwear, the couple's second son Jeh can be seen throwing tantrums as he lies on the floor.

Captioning the pictures, Kareena wrote, "This is Us From mine to yours... Happy Diwali friends.. Stay Blessed."

 

The actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous red outfit while the boys of her life were dressed in matching black kurta and white pyjama outfits.

The last picture featuring Jeh's tantrum drew the most attention from the fans and the film fraternity. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "Wishing u love light n luck ...getting #jehjaan to pose!! Happy Diwali."

Kareena's cousin Zahan Kapoor added, "The last image is just tooooo good."

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Saif Ali Khan
Taimur Ali Khan
Bollywood news
Diwali
Laal Singh Chaddha

