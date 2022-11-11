Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Hera Pheri 3', confirms Paresh Rawal

Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Hera Pheri 3': Paresh Rawal

Paresh confirmed the news on Twitter after a social media user asked the veteran actor if Kartik will be a part of the third installment

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 11 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 16:32 ist
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan. Credit: PTI File Photo

After the news of Akshay Kumar stepping away from Hera Pheri 3 made rounds, actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be starring in the comedy film.

Paresh confirmed the news on Twitter after a social media user asked the veteran actor if Kartik will be a part of the third installment.

The user asked on Twitter: "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??"

"Yes it is true," Paresh replied.

Hera Pheri, which released in 2000, is a comedy film. It was directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The movie is a remake of 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao, which itself was inspired by the 1971 TV movie See The Man Run. Over the years, the film has attained a cult status.

The first instalment of Hera Pheri revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam and a landlord Baburao, who in desperate need of money, chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection.

The second installment Phir Hera Pheri released in 2006. It stars Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. The central plot draws inspiration from the 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

