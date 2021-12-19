Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, shared a sneak-peek into her beachy honeymoon with a picture shared on social media.
The couple reportedly went to the Maldives for their honeymoon right after their intimate wedding on December 9.
Katrina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is showcasing her beautiful mehendi adorned hands and chooras (bangles). In the image, the actress has her hands stretched out with the seashore and the beach in the background.
Katrina chose a simple caption, as she dropped a "heart" emoji. The image has over 3.2 million likes.
Vicky and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel.
Post their wedding, they have been treating fans with heartwarming photos and the latest Instagram story is an extension of that.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How Covid-19 spreads through the air
Dakar Fashion Week promotes 'inclusive' fashion
Collapse of West Antarctica’s ice sheet is avoidable
How India's trans folk kept each other alive amid Covid
Laos opens scenic railway built on Chinese debt
How BBMP schools are challenging stereotypes
Adele and Ed Sheeran lead nominees for BRIT Awards
DH Toon | WPI inflation at three-decade high
The abandoned health centres of rural Kashmir