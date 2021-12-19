Katrina shares glimpse of her honeymoon with Vicky

Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal

The two tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 19 2021, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 13:46 ist
Katrina, Vicky tied the knot on December 9. Credit: IANS Photo/Instagram

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, shared a sneak-peek into her beachy honeymoon with a picture shared on social media.

The couple reportedly went to the Maldives for their honeymoon right after their intimate wedding on December 9.

Katrina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is showcasing her beautiful mehendi adorned hands and chooras (bangles). In the image, the actress has her hands stretched out with the seashore and the beach in the background.

Katrina chose a simple caption, as she dropped a "heart" emoji. The image has over 3.2 million likes.

Vicky and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel.

Post their wedding, they have been treating fans with heartwarming photos and the latest Instagram story is an extension of that.

Katrina Kaif
vicky kaushal
bollywood
Entertainment News

