'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai

'KGF' maker shares 'Chapter 3' update, hints another hero could play Rocky Bhai

Hombale Films owner Vijay Kiragandur has stated that the 'KGF Chapter 3' project will kick off in 2025 and release only after 2026

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 09 2023, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 19:38 ist
Actor Yash in a scene from KGF-Chapter 2. Credit: Twitter / @hombalefilms

The owner of Hombale Films Vijay Kiragandur has shared information regarding KGF Chapter 3, the next part of the superhit KGF Series.

Talking about his plans, Vijay Kiragandur has stated that the KGF Chapter 3 project will kick off in 2025 and release only after 2026. The pre-production work for the sequel has not begun yet, he stated.

Interestingly, Vijay Kiragandur has said that as the James Bond movies have different heroes, KGF sequels will also have different heroes. "There will be five sequels to the KGF series, the heroes will keep changing," he added.

Sources explain that Prashanth Neel, the director of the movie is busy with Salaar presently and he would take up a movie starring Jr NTR later. Only after that, KGF Chapter 3 work would begin.

Sources also state that there is a connection between KGF Chapter 2 and Salaar. They also reveal that 'Rocking Star' Yash will also be seen in the movie.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KGF: Chapter 2
KGF: Chapter 1
Yash
Kannada cinema
Hombale Films

What's Brewing

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums

How to make retirement planning simpler

How to make retirement planning simpler

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

Fox and the family

Fox and the family

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

 