Kiara posts video of Tanzanians lip-syncing to her song

Kiara Advani shares video of Tanzanians lip-syncing to 'Shershaah' track

Kiara will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 29 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 14:14 ist
Actor Kiara Advani. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a video of Tanzanian siblings lip-syncing to the popular romantic number Raataan Lambiyan from the film 'Shershaah', which released in August this year.

Kiara re-shared the video on her Instagram, which was posted by Filmfare on Instagram. The original reel is made by a user named Kili Paul, a user based out of Tanzania.

The user and his sister are seen lip-syncing the lyrics in the clip, which was captioned: "not done with this sound yet @jubin_nautiyal#kilipaul #sister #family #tanzania #music #india #bollywood."

The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. It is picturised on Kiara and actor Siddharth Malhotra.

Shershaah tells the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the 1999 Kargil War.

Kiara will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kiara Advani
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 