'King Richard' movie review: Will Smith excels in engaging biographical drama

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Cast: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sidney

Rating: 3.5/5

Actor Will Smith's latest film King Richard is a compelling biographical drama that celebrates a real-life hero while giving the Hollywood star an opportunity to sink his teeth into a layered character. The movie revolves around Richard Williams, a caring but strict father, who decides to groom his daughters-- Venus and Serena-- into legendary lawn tennis players. He soon realises that this isn't going to be an easy journey. The rest of the narrative deals with how he remains a pillar of support for his daughters as they try to climb the ladder.

King Richard plays out like a typical underdog saga, depending on familiar tropes to take the narrative forward. This, however, does not prove to be a problem as the premise exceeds its potential due to the well-written screenplay.

Biographical dramas usually fall flat if the screenplay isn't able to do justice to the 'lows' faced by the protagonist during his or her journey. The Bollywood movie Saina, which was based on Badminton star Saina Nehwal's life, is a case in point. It felt superficial as the scenes depicting her downfall were as rushed as can be.

King Richard, luckily faces no such problems as the writers steer clear of 'hero worship' and depict the titular character's vulnerable side through well-executed scenes. In a telling scene, we see Richard being beaten up by foes. In another one, a key character rebukes him for being stubborn.

The interval block is as emotionally gripping as it gets, something that sets the stage for the second half. The film takes the Coach Carter route to convey a strong message in its climax. This decision works as the closing moments are realistic and heartwarming in equal measure.

On the flip side, the opening few minutes feel rushed even though this doesn't prove to be a major hindrance when all is said and done. King Richard is unlikely to appeal to Serena Williams fans as the character is not the focus of this story.

Coming to the performances, Smith hits it out of the park with his work in the film. The actor uses his impeccable expressions to convey the feelings experienced by his character. He is at his best in a sequence where he talks about being a tough father.

Smith is ably supported by Aunjanue Ellis, who essays the role of his reel wife with effortless grace. Sanniya Sidney, who plays Venus, excels in the tennis sequences. Her performance feels natural, which makes it easier for one to connect with the movie.

The supporting cast is sufficient with Tony Goldwyn being the pick of the lot.

King Richard does a good job of exploring the psychology associated with tennis, which makes it come across as authentic. The production values a pretty good while the editing is commendable as the film does not drag.

