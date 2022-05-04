'Koffee' goes cold: Karan Johar says show will not return

Director-Producer Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that his popular chat show Koffee With Karan will not return for a seventh season, leaving millions of fans crestfallen.

Tweeting the news, Johar said that even as the show made its impact and place in 'pop culture history,' the show will not be returning.

Koffee With Karan was immensely popular with stars making major revelations about their private and professional lives and their relationships with peers. Several controversies have erupted over guests' comments on the show. It has also been slammed as promoting nepostism and feeding industry gossip with its candid questions.