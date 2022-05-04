'Koffee' goes cold: Karan Johar says show won't return

'Koffee' goes cold: Karan Johar says show will not return

'Koffee With Karan' was immensely popular with stars making major revelations about their private and professional live

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 11:50 ist
Karan Johar. Credit: IANS Photo

Director-Producer Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that his popular chat show Koffee With Karan will not return for a seventh season, leaving millions of fans crestfallen.

Tweeting the news, Johar said that even as the show made its impact and place in 'pop culture history,' the show will not be returning.

Koffee With Karan was immensely popular with stars making major revelations about their private and professional lives and their relationships with peers. Several controversies have erupted over guests' comments on the show. It has also been slammed as promoting nepostism and feeding industry gossip with its candid questions.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Koffee with Karan
Entertainment News
bollywood
Karan Johar

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

 