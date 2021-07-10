Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' to release on Netflix, Jio Cinema on July 30

Actor Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie Mimi will release digitally on July 30, streaming platform Netflix confirmed on Saturday. It will also be available on Jio Cinema. The flick deals with the issue of surrogacy in a 'sensitive' manner and is loosely-based on the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, which was released in 2011.

Mimi has been directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously directed Lukka Chupi, and was supposed to hit the screens last year. The plan, however, was dropped due to the Covid-19 Lockdown. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar and Manoj Pahwa.



Kriti made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff, and soon carved a niche for herself with films such as Dilwale, Lukka Chuppi and Bareily Ki Barfi. She was part of Dinesh Vijan's magnum opus Raabta, which many felt could establish her as an A-lister. The flick, however, failed to live up to expectations. She was last seen in the period drama Panipat, which sank without a trace. It remains to be seen whether Mimi helps her get her career back on track.



Kriti, meanwhile, is working on the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Adipurush, featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram. The film is an adaptation of the Ramayana and revolves around the victory of good over evil. It stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh and marks his Tollywood debut. Director Om Raut's film had run into trouble when the Race hero said that it would showcase the 'humane' side of Ravan. The matter was resolved when Saif apologised for his comments. Sunny Singh too is a part of the cast.



Kriti will be seen in Ganpat, which reunites her with Tiger. The star also has Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey in her kitty. Bachchan Pandey is touted to be a remake of the Tamil flick Jigarthanda and caters to the masses. Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez are a part of the cast.